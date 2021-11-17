Bird Global Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.60).
Bird Global Company Profile
Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.
