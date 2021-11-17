Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BRDS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,266. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

