Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 1,775.0% in October

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of BTGGF stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.