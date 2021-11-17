Bitgesell (BGL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,663.00

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Bitgesell has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgesell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $541,747.01 and $7,663.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitgesell Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 13,781,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,525,189 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell . The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca

Buying and Selling Bitgesell

