Bitnation Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 57% lower against the dollar. Bitnation has a market cap of $91,235.87 and approximately $377.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitnation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00227935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitnation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitnation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.