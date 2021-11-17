BitTorrent Market Cap Hits $2.40 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $413.86 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00073091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008671 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005882 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003256 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

