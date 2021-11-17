BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

