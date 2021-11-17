Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Insider Acquires C$340,165.07 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 49,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

