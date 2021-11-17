BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 213,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,283 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,165 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

NYSE:BYM remained flat at $$15.22 on Wednesday. 34,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

