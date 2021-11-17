Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGX opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

