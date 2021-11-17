Bloom Burton Lowers Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) to Accumulate

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE TMD opened at C$1.10 on Monday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The firm has a market cap of C$122.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.03.
Titan Medical Company Profile
