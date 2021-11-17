Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,814. Blucora has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $868.17 million, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 28.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 359,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 207,745 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blucora by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

