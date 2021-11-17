Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price upped by Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BVH. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

NYSE:BVH opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 11,539 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,547 shares of company stock worth $1,427,656 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

