Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price upped by Truist from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BVH. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.
NYSE:BVH opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 11,539 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $356,324.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,547 shares of company stock worth $1,427,656 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.