Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $100.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.95 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 194.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $173.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $178.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.66 million, with estimates ranging from $221.86 million to $362.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

BPMC stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 3,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,826. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,091. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

