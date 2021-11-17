Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the October 14th total of 742,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,042. The stock has a market cap of $389.60 million, a P/E ratio of 134.82, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

