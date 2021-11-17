Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$63.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN opened at C$56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$32.47 and a 12 month high of C$56.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.55.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.