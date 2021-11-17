BOMB Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $808,693.23 and approximately $337,273.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.83 or 0.98738234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00553475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,134 coins and its circulating supply is 897,346 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.