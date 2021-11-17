Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.18 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,509. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

