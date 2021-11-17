Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $30.36 on Monday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

