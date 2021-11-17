Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

