Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director David S. Wichmann Buys 25,000 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

