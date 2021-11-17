Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director David S. Wichmann Buys 25,000 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
