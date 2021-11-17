Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of EPAY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,071. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

