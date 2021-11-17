Bradley John Nattrass Sells 15,000 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00.
Shares of UGRO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,705. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million and a P/E ratio of -38.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00.
About urban-gro
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
