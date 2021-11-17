Brady (BRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brady to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

