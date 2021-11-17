Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the October 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

