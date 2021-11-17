Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report $31.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.02 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $116.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.34 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $129.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $509.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

