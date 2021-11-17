Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. 347,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,717,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

