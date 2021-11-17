Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

