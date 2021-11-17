Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295,343 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,624,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,955,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

