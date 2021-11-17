Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 225,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,302. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

