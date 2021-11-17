Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $554.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.10 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Shares of CROX opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

