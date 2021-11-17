Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,605 shares of company stock worth $21,769,985. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. 21,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,678. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.01.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.