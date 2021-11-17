Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,625 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.65. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,389. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $327.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

