Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.