Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.52. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

PJT opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

