Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Unifi reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85. Unifi has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.87.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.