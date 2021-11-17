Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.65 Million

Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post $141.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $147.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $75.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $502.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $548.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $550.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 101,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,663. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.34 million, a P/E ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.