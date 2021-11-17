Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWCZ. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of EWCZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 311,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

