Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 2,071,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,866. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

