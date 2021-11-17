Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.71. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.92. 3,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,934. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 304,990 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after purchasing an additional 207,015 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

