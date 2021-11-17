Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $123.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $122.44 million. LivePerson posted sales of $102.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $592.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $598.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

LivePerson stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,521. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

