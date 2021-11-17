Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce sales of $34.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

