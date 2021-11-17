Brokerages Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 921,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,655. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $480.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.05.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

