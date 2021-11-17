Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $56.64

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOS stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.46. 155,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,544. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 132.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

