Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $48.50

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $774.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

