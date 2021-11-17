Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $54.50

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 235.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 122.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,302. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

