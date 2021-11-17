Brokers Issue Forecasts for Paya Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paya in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

PAYA opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Paya has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Paya by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,003,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paya by 2,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 391,866 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paya by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,411 shares during the period.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

