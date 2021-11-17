Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Director Sells $323,102.03 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $323,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BRKS opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brooks Automation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

