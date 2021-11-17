Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,371.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

