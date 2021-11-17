Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.80 at Canaccord Genuity

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.
Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Burcon NutraScience Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
