Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.80 at Canaccord Genuity

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRCN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

